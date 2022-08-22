HOUSTON (KIAH) – As Labor Day weekend approaches, TxDOT is working with police officers to step up patrolling for drunk drivers.

Every year on Texas roads hundreds of people are killed and thousands seriously injured in drunk driving crashes. Last year Texas saw more than 25,000 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 1,100 fatalities and 2,560 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT is launching their “Drive Sober. No Regrets” statewide impaired driving prevention campaign to challenge any notion that people can avoid the consequences of drinking and driving. It reminds drivers and motorcyclists to avoid drinking and driving or risk injuring someone, killing someone, or facing severe costs that include fines and fees, loss of their driver’s license, probation and even jail time.

Between August 19 to September 5 expect to see more law enforcement on the roads identifying drunk drivers.

“If you choose to celebrate the end of summer by drinking and driving, then know that police around the state will be on the lookout, will pull you over and arrest you,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you drink and drive, you put everyone else on the road at risk too. These crashes are 100% preventable and can have fatal and/or serious physical, emotional and financial consequences.”

The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is part of #EndTheStreakTX, an effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.