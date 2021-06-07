TxDOT launches “Talk. Text. Crash” campaign to save lives

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you are caught using a handheld device while driving in the United Kingdom — whether it’s for talking, texting, taking video or anything else — your penalties just got significantly steeper, thanks to a law that went into effect this month.

HOUSTON- In Houston in 2020, the number of motor vehicle traffic crashes that involved distracted driving (including cell phone use or driver inattention) totaled 4,510. These crashes resulted in 3 deaths and 104 serious injuries.

What’s more last year, Texas roadways saw nearly 1 in 5 crashes caused by a distracted driver in which 367 people died and 2,205 were seriously injured statewide.

A serious or fatal crash can happen in an instant. Motorists who are distracted by their phones, or partaking in any other activity that takes their focus away from driving, are putting themselves, their passengers and everyone else on the road at risk.

TxDOT’s new campaign is offering these tips to prevent distracted driving that can lead to a ticket, or worse, a crash:

  • Always give driving your full attention.
  • Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.
  • Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.
  • Tell friends, family and co-workers you won`t respond to texts or calls while driving.

Remember to watch No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6-10 A.M.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

9PM NEWS EVERY NIGHT ON CW39

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss