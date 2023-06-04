HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Transportation is finding ways to warn drivers to stay safe on the roads. As they report distracted driving has increased 10% for the state of Texas, they have launched the ‘Text. Talk. Crash.” awareness campaign today urging Texans to pay attention to the roads.

The Text. Talk. Crash. campaign is an extension of a social media and word of mouth effort #EndtheStreakTX, that encourages drivers to make safer choices behind the wheel and end the streak of daily deaths. TxDOT says distracted driving crashes are 100% preventable and are offering these tips to help drivers steer clear of potentially deadly situations.

Always give driving your full attention

Put your phone away, turn it off or use an app or phone settings to block texts and calls while driving

Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before using your phone

Tell friends, family and coworkers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving

Avoid eating or drinking until you are parked

“Distracted driving is a choice, and it has devastating consequences for communities.” says TxDOT Executive Director marc Williams. Texting, adjusting the radio or navigation systems, or scrolling on social media sites can wait until you’re safely parked. We’re urging Texans to make the right choice and put the phone away.”