HOUSTON (CW39) – TxDOT says that YOU are invited to participate in a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the proposed SH 36 from I-69 to FM 2218 project. The virtual option available on August 22 by 5 p.m. In-person option is on August 24th 5-7 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center 3825 SH 36 – Rosenberg, TX 77471

If you do not have internet access, you may call 713-802-5560 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation as posted online, review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of the project team, and leave written comments. This public hearing is being held to present the proposed project, share environmental findings, and gather further input. More details about the project HERE.