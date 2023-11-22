SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — While the roads in town may be nice for travel, the ones heading out may present dangerous conditions according to TxDOT. Here is the TxDOT forecast for those venturing along the I-20 and I-10 corridors for the holidays.

I-20 Corridor

Wednesday, Nov. 22 Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ranger, Fort Worth, Dallas, Canton, Longview

Thursday, Nov. 23 Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranger, Arlington/Dallas, Lindale/Tyler, Longview Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m Eastland, Fort Worth, Lindale/Tyler

Friday, Nov. 24 Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Predicted high-traffic cities: Odessa/Midland, Abilene, Fort Worth

Saturday, Nov. 25 Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Midland, Cisco/Eastland, Dallas/ Terrell, Tyler/Longview

Sunday, Nov 26 Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Odessa/Midland, Eastland/Ranger, Dallas/Fort Worth, Tyler, Longview, LA border



I-10 Corridor

Wednesday, Nov. 22 Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. El Paso, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Houston, Beaumont, LA border

Thursday, Nov. 23 Light traffic – possible congestion from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Houston, Beaumont to LA border

Friday, Nov. 24 Light traffic – possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. I-20 Junction, Sealy

Saturday, Nov. 25 Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fairfield to Centerville, Huntsville, The Woodlands Moderate Traffic – Expect congestion from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dallas, The Woodlands, Houston

Sunday, Nov 26 Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. El Paso, Sierra Blanca, Fort Stockton, San Antonio, Sealy/Katy, Winnie/Stowel, LA border

