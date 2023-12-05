HOUSTON (CW39) – Yesterday, at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 5405 S. Rice Ave., Houston, TX 77081,TXDOT set up to show residents the real consequences of drinking and driving.

TxDOT’s mobile exhibit, was filled with interactive arcade-style games that included a drunk driving simulator, an impaired-goggle basketball game, plus video stories from drunk driving survivors and offenders. The TxDOT’s exhibit let people experience, firsthand, the effects of alcohol and the dangers associated with driving under the influence.

Both TxDOT’s exhibit and overall “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign share critical messages during this potentially deadly time of year and support a heightened law enforcement period from December 16 through January 1, when more officers are on the road looking for and arresting drunk drivers.