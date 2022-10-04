HOUSTON (KIAH) — October is National Pedestrian Safety month and TxDOT is making sure drivers all over Houston look out for each other.

Pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes were up 15% in 2021. In the Houston area last year, there were 1,466 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 204 fatalities and 383 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

This week TxDOT is continuing its “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign with human billboards, sandwich boards worn by TxDOT’s street teams, visiting various areas around town.

Texas law states that if you’re driving, you must:

• Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.

• When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists.

• Pass bikes at a safe distance and give bicyclists room to ride.

If you’re walking:

• Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks.

• Obey all traffic and crosswalk signals.

• Use sidewalks. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.