HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Monday, the Harris County Commissioner’s court voted to negotiate a temporary stay of the county’s lawsuit against TxDOT’s North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP). This project would widen I-45 at various points in and near downtown Houston to Beltway 8.
“Commissioners Court has spoken, but I want to be clear that this temporary stay does not mean that we’ve dismissed our lawsuit, nor will it impact the federal government’s pause of the NHHIP,” said Harris County Attorney Menefee.
Menefee is expected to propose a 30-day pause with the potential for an additional 30-days if the initial negotiations are not completed.
TxDOT has been instructed to pause all activity related to the NHHIP by the Federal Highway Administration, which is investigating whether TxDOT complied with federal environmental and civil rights laws in designing the project.
For more traffic and construction news tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 AM.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Houston Rockets to partner with bitcoin companyThe team on Tuesday announced a partnership with NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, to be the franchise’s exclusive partner across a range of cryptocurrency services.
- Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Programs deadline extended for applicationsProcessing will continue, but time is running out to submit draft applications to the GLO for eligibility consideration and assistance with missing documentation HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has extended the deadline to submit applications for the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) to 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. All potential applicants must submit draft […]
- That was fast: Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold outA lucky 3,000 people got to purchase the limited-edition peanut butter cup online for $44.99.
- HISD superintendent releases his 100-day reportSuperintendent Millard House released his report outlining his 100 days as the Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.
- Teen arrested, charged with robbing bank in Texas CityTEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested by Texas City police after they charged him with robbing a bank two weeks ago. Police arrested Omar Anthony Salazar of La Marque on Thursday, Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated robbery and had his bond set at $100,000. Investigators said that Salazar was […]