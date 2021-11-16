TxDOT’s I-45 expansion project temporarily paused by Harris County Commissioners Court vote

Investigating whether TxDOT complied with federal law in project design

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Monday, the Harris County Commissioner’s court voted to negotiate a temporary stay of the county’s lawsuit against TxDOT’s North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP). This project would widen I-45 at various points in and near downtown Houston to Beltway 8.

“Commissioners Court has spoken, but I want to be clear that this temporary stay does not mean that we’ve dismissed our lawsuit, nor will it impact the federal government’s pause of the NHHIP,” said Harris County Attorney Menefee.

Menefee is expected to propose a 30-day pause with the potential for an additional 30-days if the initial negotiations are not completed.

TxDOT has been instructed to pause all activity related to the NHHIP by the Federal Highway Administration, which is investigating whether TxDOT complied with federal environmental and civil rights laws in designing the project.

