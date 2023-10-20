HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian. The fatality happened off the North Freeway near the Little York off ramp. That’s where investigators say around 12:45 a.m. an UBER driver had a passenger demanding to get out of the car and wanted to be left on the shoulder of the freeway.

That passenger hopped out of the vehicle and then attempted to run across the feeder road. That male passenger was then hit by a passing vehicle. That passing driver left the scene but returned to the scene about an hour later. Police said they did appear impaired. The victim was pronounced dead at scene. Police are still trying to understand why they wanted out of the UBER. The fatality remains under investigation. No word on charges for either driver and the victim’s name has not been released at the time.