HOUSTON (CW39) – At approximately 1:40 a.m. this morning a report of a fuel spill was received from IAH- United Airlines Operations at Wright Rd near Lee Rd. Upon arrival officials located the fuel spill behind the maintenance hangars on the tarmac. Firefighters made contact with crews working to stem the flow of jet fuel and a hazmat team was requested. Preliminary reports say about 250 gallons were spilled. The situation is unlikely to affect airport operations.

