Uptick in accidents along N Loop at 59 N

HOUSTON (CW39) There is one part of town where we’re seeing an uptick in accidents lately. If you drive along North Loop East, you may know this slow spot. It’s the North Loop East at 69 N.

We did have an accident at that spot this morning, but it cleared.

We always show you what traffic looks like at that locations, and the traffic flow along the North Loop is not as good if you’re traveling eastbound trying to go to the East loop particularly.

Just this morning, folks were traveling around 11 mph at this trouble spot.

This intersection had about 3 accidents within a 3 hour time frame yesterday morning period lately we are seeing an uptick of accidents in part of Houston. We want to be sure you arrive at work safely.

