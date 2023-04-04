HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston had a year-over-year change of -7.2%, or -$2,531. National prices have decreased 8.7 percent, or $3,024, compared to February last year. The latest iSeeCars study analyzed over 1.8 million used car sales between Feb. 2022 and Feb. 2023 to track prices and identify which models have the largest price changes.

Used Cars with the Greatest Price Increases in Houston, TX

Rank Vehicle % Price Change from Feb. 2022 $ Price Change from Feb. 2022 1 Porsche 911 28.8% $47,227 2 BMW 4 Series 20.2% $7,415 3 Cadillac Escalade 13.6% $9,691 4 Tesla Model S 12.8% $9,181 5 Volkswagen Golf GTI 12.1% $3,489

According to iSeeCars’ executive analyst Karl Brauer, “While prices are still higher than before the pandemic, they have consistently dropped over the past year and at an accelerated rate in the past 6 months.”

Used Cars with the Greatest Price Decreases in Houston, TX

Rank Vehicle % Price Change from Feb. 2022 $ Price Change from Feb. 2022 1 Ford Mustang -22.6% -$7,108 2 Land Rover Discovery -21.9% -$10,903 3 INFINITI QX80 -21.7% -$11,050 4 Nissan Armada -20.6% -$8,236 5 INFINITI QX60 -19.9% -$7,163

Overall prices are down 8.7 percent, but 10 models have price drops of 16-plus percent! The Infiniti QX80, Nissan Armada, Land Rover Discovery, and Tesla Model 3 prices are all down more than 19 percent from a year ago. Electric vehicles’ prices have fallen dramatically, down 13.9 percent compared to a year ago.

The results of the studies from iSeeCars is displayed below. You can see how prices have varied through the months over the years.