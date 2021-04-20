Valet services of the future

by: , @CW39Shannnon

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Whether you own a vehicle or not everyone is familiar with valet services that park your car at restaurants, clubs, hotels, airports and the list goes on. However, how has the industry changed since covid-19 and what is the industry doing to keep you safe. For all those answers and more, CW39’s Shannon LaNier met with the owner of Park Place Valet, Fred Navarre.

“Valet Covid Safety Precautions”

  • Daily Covid Self-screening
  • Use mask & Hand Sanitizer
  • Wear disposable gloves
  • Cover steering wheels & gear shifts
  • Sanitize frequently

While some people think valet parking is just for the lazy, Fred from Park Plus Valet says it is so much more. People can valet park for safety, comfort, convenience and to avoid the weather elements. Now that valet services are getting back to normal, post covid, what does the future hold for the industry and will you still be able to have someone park your car? This segment breaks it all down.

Future Of Transportation Services

  • More Valet Parking
  • Untraditional Valet Options
  • Increased Ride Share Services

Park Place Valet doesn’t only park your car, they also train students to have a career in the industry. Here are a few things people are able to learn in their student outreach initiative.

Valet Student Outreach (Learn…)

  • Entrepreneurship
  • Marketing
  • Finance
  • Customer Service
  • Valet Services

