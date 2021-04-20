Valet services of the future

HOUSTON (CW39) — Whether you own a vehicle or not everyone is familiar with valet services that park your car at restaurants, clubs, hotels, airports and the list goes on. However, how has the industry changed since covid-19 and what is the industry doing to keep you safe. For all those answers and more, CW39’s Shannon LaNier met with the owner of Park Place Valet, Fred Navarre.

“Valet Covid Safety Precautions”

Daily Covid Self-screening

Use mask & Hand Sanitizer

Wear disposable gloves

Cover steering wheels & gear shifts

Sanitize frequently

While some people think valet parking is just for the lazy, Fred from Park Plus Valet says it is so much more. People can valet park for safety, comfort, convenience and to avoid the weather elements. Now that valet services are getting back to normal, post covid, what does the future hold for the industry and will you still be able to have someone park your car? This segment breaks it all down.

“Future Of Transportation Services“

More Valet Parking

Untraditional Valet Options

Increased Ride Share Services

Park Place Valet doesn’t only park your car, they also train students to have a career in the industry. Here are a few things people are able to learn in their student outreach initiative.

Valet Student Outreach (Learn…)

Entrepreneurship

Marketing

Finance

Customer Service

Valet Services