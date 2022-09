HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Duck are normally found in water, but today, a herd of five were found on the freeway Thursday.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Nguyen with Constable Mark Herman’s Office was on patrol when he observed a flock of ducks waddling down the north bound lanes of the Tomball Parkway near Medical Complex Drive in .

Deputy Nguyen and a few citizens stopped and were to relocate the ducks to a safe location. Here are a few photos taken of the event.

