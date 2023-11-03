ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One Odessa driver avoided a potentially deadly collision earlier this week thanks to a first responder who spotted an on-coming train, and helped alert the driver, who was able to back away just in the nick of time.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on November 2 on W Murphy Street. The City of Odessa said Odessa Fire Rescue had responded to the area to investigate a crash after a truck pulling a trailer rolled onto its side.

While assisting with that crash, first responders noticed a car stopped on the railroad tracks that was unable to move once the railroad crossing arms started to come down. The car could not move forward, nor could it reverse, because of other vehicles in the area, according to video from the scene.

The City said the train conductor was able to slow down just enough to avoid a collision, and then praised officers on the scene who ran toward the vehicle to alert the driver of the oncoming danger.

Because trains take much longer than cars to stop, we wanted to remind drivers of a few tips to keep everyone safe at railroad crossings:

Reduce your speed when approaching crossings and look both ways

Look and listen for trains even if the red lights and crossing arms aren’t active

Be sure all tracks are clear before crossing- there may be more than one set of tracks, and there may be vehicles stopped in front of you blocking the way if you need to make a quick getaway

If red lights are flashing or if crossing arms have been lowered, stop and do not attempt to cross

Never stop on the tracks

If your vehicle breaks down on the tracks, get out of your vehicle, move away from potential danger, and call 911