SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) – Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the lanes of I-69 North at University Boulevard in Sugar Land were reopened after being closed for almost seven hours after a truck carrying watermelons crashed into a pillar and spilling several watermelons onto the freeway.

Early Tuesday morning — just before 4 a.m. — a big rig hauling watermelon, slammed into a large concrete pillar for roadway signs. The container from the truck was torn open as watermelons spilled onto the roadway and the feeder roads. Thankfully there were no reports of injuries.

Multiple lanes of the highway and two lanes of the feeder were closed due to the watermelon cleanup and hazmat from the spilled fuel from the big rig.

Traffic was still passing on the left lanes of 59 inbound.