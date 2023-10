HOUSTON (CW39) – All lanes of IH-69 southbound at 610 West Loop will be closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, October 20 to 5:00 AM, Monday, October 23.

DETOUR:

Traffic to take connector to IH-610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take San Felipe Rd. Exit. U-turn at San Felipe Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.