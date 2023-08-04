HOUSTON (CW39) – The Eastbound 4 alternate lanes from Beltway 8-East to Magnolia Ave in Channelview will be closed closed nightly, except Saturday, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. through the morning of Thursday, August 31st. There will be a lane open for travel.

A total closure will occur eastbound from Gellhorn Dr to IH-610 East Loop. Expect this to be closed continuously from 10:00 PM, Friday, August 4 to 4:00 AM, Monday, August 7. The detour for eastbound traffic is to detour to IH-610 northbound. Take IH-610 northbound to Wallisville Road. Exit to the frontage road and U-turn to IH-610 Southbound. From frontage road enter IH-610 main lane entrance ramp, IH-610 South, then to IH-10 East.

The eastbound entrance ramp from Mc Carty St/US-90 Alternate will be closed continuously from 10:00 PM, Friday, August 4 to 4:00 AM, Monday, August 7. Traffic can take the IH-10 eastbound frontage road continue onto IH-610 southbound frontage road. Turn left on Market Street… Left on IH-610 northbound… Then, continue on IH-610 northbound onto IH-10 eastbound frontage road.