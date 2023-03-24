HOUSTON (CW39) – Heads up! The eastbound connector ramp to IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect will be closed continuously from 9:00p.m. , Friday, March 24 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, March 25th.

The current detour is to take IH 610 Northbound traffic to take exit 762 towards Silber Rd./ N. Post Oak Rd. Take a right onto N. Post Oak Rd. to Woodway Dr. U-turn at Woodway Dr. and merge left onto IH 610 North ramp and continue right on the connector; IH 610 Southbound traffic to take exit 762 towards Silber Rd./ N. Post Oak Rd. Take a right onto N. Post Oak Rd. continue straight through Woodway Dr. intersection and merge left to enter onto IH 610 southbound main lanes.