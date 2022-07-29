HOUSTON (KIAH) – Road closures all the way north and south of Houston this weekend.

Starting on the northside in Montgomery County, a total road closure of I-69 southbound at SH-242 will begin on Friday, July 29 at 9 p.m. and last until noon on Saturday. Drivers can opt for the frontage road as their alternate route until the next available entrance ramp southbound.

Down in Webster, drivers will see three lanes closed throughout the weekend on I-45 southbound from Bay Area Blvd. to NASA Parkway. This closure begins at 8 p.m. on Friday and will last until Monday, Aug. 1 at 5 a.m.

No alternate route is needed here but drivers should expect delays in the area with additional closures on the frontage road.

Hannah Trippett explains ways around the closures here:

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more construction updates.