Weekend road closures in the Galleria area

HOUSTON- Heads up if you are planning to drive around the Galleria area this weekend as there will be some major road closures as the I-69 / 610 West Loop interchange project continues.

These are continuous closures starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday and going through 5:00 a.m. Monday:

-Two of the northbound main lanes of I-69 between South Rice and 610 the West Loop will be closed.

-Also, the northbound connector ramp from I-69 to 610 the West Loop will be closed.

-Finally, the 610 northbound and southbound connectors to I-69 southbound will be completely closed. That closure only goes through 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

For an alternate route, you can avoid I-69 altogether and take Richmond Avenue into town. If you are coming from the Stafford or Sugar Land area, take the Chimney Rock exit off I-69 and get to Richmond Avenue that way.

The new website for the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project is now live. Go to https://t.co/mvy4Uhjukp for project info, updates, closures and much more. pic.twitter.com/Q3CeBII1ma — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) March 19, 2019