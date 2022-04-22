HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major closure begins Friday, April 22, on I-45 Gulf out in Dickinson. The southbound main lanes between FM 517 and FM 2004 will be completely shutdown beginning at 9 p.m.

The detour TxDOT has set up will take drivers off the freeway at the Holland Street exit, then you can travel south on the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp.

Traveling south from League City trying to get closer to Galveston will take drivers more time and you should plan ahead. Other alternate routes include Highway 3 or even taking Highway 6 to get to Galveston.

The closure is expected to last until Monday, April 25, at 5 a.m.

