ORANGE – Weekend closures will impact I-10 eastbound from the Woodlark exit to SH-87 and I-10 westbound from SH-87 to FM-3247. This stretch will be closed from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday to install overhead signs. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads. Expect delays.

