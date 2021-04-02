Weekend traffic alert in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Tex (CW39) If you are heading to Galveston and plan to be in the Seabrook area you may encounter some traffic delays.

Motorists can expect increased traffic in and around Seabrook Waterfront on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. Due to anticipated traffic, the Seabrook Police Department will increase patrol in the area; primarily patrolling and assisting with traffic control on the Point.

Chief Sean Wright with the Seabrook Police Department, encourages both residents and visitors to be patient while in traffic on Good Friday and throughout the weekend. Increased construction, lane and street closures plus Easter weekend events around the area will result in more traffic congestion. Motorists who are not visiting Seabrook Waterfront should avoid the area or find alternative routes.



Parking for area fish markets along Waterfront Drive will be limited. Do not park on private property, always be considerate of others and watch out for pedestrians.



Motorists should also be advised Hammer Street between N. Meyer and Todville will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 for Seabrook’s Easter Excursion event.