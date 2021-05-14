WEEKEND TRAFFIC ALERT: Tour de Corps Bike Tour

HOUSTON (CW39) — On Sunday, May 16th, the Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Southeast Texas will be hosting a Tour de Corps bike ride through the City of Friendswood.

The purpose of this ride is to provide an opportunity for bike enthusiasts at all skill levels to participate in a group ride to show their support for our Veteran Community.

In honor of the United States Marine Corps, the ride will be 17.75 miles – a distance representing the birth year of the Corps.

The bike tour will begin at 7:00 a.m. at Challenger Stadium and the riders will return to the stadium about two hours later. There will be about 80 to 100 riders. Police and medical personnel will be on hand.

The route will leave Challenger Stadium, turn onto W. FM 528, North on Blackhawk Blvd, SW on FM 2351, then SE on Sunset Drive to FM 528.

They will travel on FM 528, turn SE onto FM 518, then N. on Bay Area Blvd, back to FM 528 and finally making the turn South on W. Nasa Blvd to finish at Challenger Stadium.

The ride will raise funds for the Marine Corps Coordinating Council, Southeast Texas’ Colonel “Iron Mike” Harrington Education Grant Fund. The purpose of this fund is to provide educational grants to Marines assigned to the Rice University/University of Houston/Prairie View A&M Naval ROTC Consortium as Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program (MECEP) students as they study to earn a Degree then become commissioned as Marine Corps Officers.