SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) – Weekly road closures continue around Seabrook on State Highway 146 this week with the expansion of the freeway underway.

Starting with intermittent construction flagging of traffic at the southbound SH 146 entrance ramp just south of Red Bluff Road through Tuesday, Dec. 7. This flagging is needed to install temporary asphalt pavement and roadway striping. No off-duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

Also, a reminder of the total closure of FM 2094 in both directions just west of SH 146. This begins on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. and will go through Friday at 5 a.m. The construction will continue into next week crews work on a cap for the Express Bridge.

Happy Monday Seabrook! Here are a few reminders about upcoming construction on SH146 this week. – https://t.co/7GuhbtCKeG pic.twitter.com/hlWUhUdHtD — Seabrook, Texas (@SeabrookTX) December 6, 2021

