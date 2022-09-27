SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — A fresh batch of lane closures around State Highway 146 in Seabrook begins on Tuesday, September 27.

Starting with FM 2094 near SH 146, all lanes will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and will not reopen until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. This closure is for installing precast concrete panels on the express bridge.

If you are traveling on SH 146, FM2094 can be accessed by turning west on FM518 until you reach FM 2094.

Nightly closures begin on NASA Road 1 and Main Street this Thursday, September 29 at 9 p.m. This is the same closure of the east and westbound lanes, where it meets SH-146, that we saw last week. These closures are for setting panels for spans over Nasa Rd 1.

The one southbound lane on SH 146 arterial will be closed north of FM 2094 to just south of the intersection in Kemah daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, 9/27/22 through Wednesday, 9/28/22. This closure is for setting panels on the express bridge.

No alternate routes are needed for this closure.

For more construction updates tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.