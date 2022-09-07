HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday weekend is over and it’s back to work on Houston area roads with two nightly closures taking place in downtown and around I-45 Gulf.

Starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed. Drivers will continue traveling east toward Hardy/Mckee St. exit, and then U-turn. After entering through the next available ramp, drivers can take the westbound connector ramp to I-45. This closure will last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then repeat from Wednesday to Thursday during the same time frame.

Over on I-45 and the Gulf Freeway, more entrance ramp closures are set to begin on Wednesday. Starting at 8 p.m., two lanes will be closed southbound from SH 96 to FM 517, as well as the FM 646 entrance ramp. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Drivers do not need to take an alternate for the lane closure.

More lane closures are expected throughout the weekend in area so make sure to check back here for updates.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic from 5:30-9:30 a.m.