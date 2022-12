HOUSTON (KIAH) – All south lanes of the 610 West Loop were shut down at Westheimer overnight. As of 5:40 a.m. this morning, the scene has cleared. The roadway is completely open for travel.

HPD VCD was investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. It is possibly a vehicle/ pedestrian crash. No other information is given at this time.

All lanes of the west loop closed – fatal accident – southbound pic.twitter.com/TfYr6rwQiM — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) December 8, 2022