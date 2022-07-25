HOUSTON (KIAH) – West Memorial Loop will be closed to vehicular traffic for at least the next month as construction continues around the park.

Work begins on Monday, July 25 to make this section of the loop a two-lane road for drivers, from Memorial Drive to the tennis center. The turnaround will also be turned into two lanes.

Memorial Park will only be accessible by entering through Westcott Street, Arnot Street, and from the light at East Memorial Loop.

Parking along West Memorial Loop will not be available during this time. Drivers can access free parking at the Sports Complex West lot across from the tennis center.

Once construction is complete parking along the West Memorial Loop will remain free for visitors.