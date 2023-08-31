HOUSTON (CW39) – Time to change your routine if you generally travel along IH-10 in Waller County. The westbound exit ramp to Peach Ridge Road in Brookshire will experience a total closure from 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 30 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, December 31.

Detour westbound I-10 to Wilpitz, exit Mlcak Rd, u-turn under the overpass to eastbound I-10 travel over the Brazos river, exit Peach Ridge, follow the eastbound frontage Rd to Donigan; turn left and travel over the bridge, turn left onto US90/I10 westbound frontage Rd.