What are the best car colors to retain value?

HOUSTON (CW39) Are you having a hard time picking a new car color? Retention value is something most car buyers take into consideration when selecting the perfect vehicle, and the color can effect this.

After comparing the prices of more than six million new and used cars between 2017 to 2020, the latest iSeeCars study determined which colors help, hurt, or have minimal impact on a vehicle`s resale value for Houston drivers.

Here are some of the key findings:
-Popular colors: (white, black and silver) have minimal impact and won’t help or hurt a cars resale value
-Some of the most beneficial colors for retaining value, including yellow and orange, are not common color choices
-Rarity alone does not determine how much a vehicle depreciates as three paint colors with the highest depreciation purple, brown, and gold also have low market share

