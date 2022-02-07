HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) Law enforcement is constantly catching people driving under the influence in Texas. Nearly one in four Texas drivers have been caught according to local statistics. One in 10 drivers caught, have served time in jail driving while intoxicated.

What does intoxicated mean in Texas?

Most drivers know that blowing a .08 in Texas is considered to be legally intoxicated. The cost of a DWI is another situation many caught, are often not financially prepared for. If the driver holds a commercial driver’s license, the intoxication level is lower and 0.04% is the alcohol limit.

First DWI in Texas

Foremost, your time and commitment to even a first offense, will cost one most likely serve three days in jail. DWI drivers should also expect to pay an extra $550 in added vehicle insurance premiums. Plus, court costs for moving the case through the system. Also, lawyers fees can range from $2,000-$5,000 if the driver doesn’t get a court appointed attorney.

Is jail time mandatory for 1st DWI in Texas?

Once the system gets the DWI case underway to process a DWI in Texas, the driver has many places to go for court, community service and work. Stack fines for a first DWI could be up to a $2000 fine and time in jail ranging from 72 hours to 180 days. A Class B misdemeanor is added to the driver’s record. An automatic licenses pension for 90 days to a year is also implemented.

Second DWI in Texas

One could spend 30 days to a year in jail, adding a Class A Misdemeanor to their driving record. A second DWI cold cost around $4,000 in fines and fees. The driver’s license could be suspended from 3 months to two years.

Third DWI in Texas

A third DWI in Texas means adding a third degree felony to your criminal record. A maximum fine of $10,000 is stacked onto that. The driver could go to jail from 2 to 10 years in Departments of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). The driver’s license could also be suspended from 180 days to two years.