When and where should you avoid driving during July 4th weekend?

We know holidays are a busy time traveling around the city and the state of Texas. AAA Texas has a number of different times to avoid.

Starting Friday afternoon expect congestion in and around the city. If you want to drive during a down time, consider driving Saturday evening or early Sunday morning.

The busiest time to avoid though is Monday afternoon between 4-5 P.M. as people make their way back home after the holiday.

Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has more details in the video below. Plus, if you’re heading to the State Capitol, Amanda Dugan has the hot spots to avoid around Austin.

