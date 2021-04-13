Where do Texas airports rank amongst the best and worst in the U.S.?
HOUSTON (CW39) Ever had a hard time finding a flight out of your airport? That’s just one factor that goes in to Scott’s cheap flights when coming up with the best and worst airports in the U.S.
According to Scott’s Cheap Flights most recent ranking, neither Houston or Dallas airports made the top ten list. Taken in to consideration are the amount of cheap flights or deals offered to travelers.
Curious about the airports that did make the list? The cities inlcude Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Detroit, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago and Los Angeles.