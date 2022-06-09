HOUSTON (CW39) There are three types of car owners: Those who care about the COLOR of their ride those who don’t. and those who don’t remember what color their vehicle is, because they haven’t washed it in years.

But there’s one reason everyone should at least think about it: Some colors hold their value better than others.

A new report from ISeeCars.com ranks all vehicle colors by how they depreciate over time, and one color does the best by far: YELLOW CARS. (Unless you’re a cabbie then your car has been depreciating like crazy since 2015.)

An analyst says yellow cars keep their value because it’s “among the least popular colors . . . so they’re novel in the secondhand marketplace, and people are willing to pay a premium for them.”

Orange vehicles are the second-best, followed by purple cars:

Red

Green

Blue

Gray

Beige

Silver

All those values remain above-average.

The color that holds its value the LEAST is brown. Gold ranked the second-worst, followed by black and white.