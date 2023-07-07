HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two children and their grandmother are badly hurt in a wreck in the Aldine area on Thursday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said a Chevy Camaro t-boned a Mini Cooper at the intersection of McFarland Road and Airline Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Ambulances had to take the elderly woman in the Mini Cooper and her 3- and 5-year-old grandchildren to the hospital. At last check they were in critical condition.

Deputies say the kids were not in car seats at the time of the wreck.

Deputies also evaluated the driver of the Camaro, but they said that person did not appear to be drunk or on drugs.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the wreck.