HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and her baby are dead, and a 3-year-old child is in the hospital after their car rolled off of an overpass on Wednesday morning.

Two cars got into a wreck in front of that woman on the Grand Parkway near Highway 290 in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Preliminary info: @HCSOTexas units responded to a major crash at 14101 W Grand Pkwy/NW Fwy. 3-vehicle crash with one rolling off an overpass. One person has been confirmed deceased and two infants have been transported to a hospital in critical condition. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/7S4vOgrG0g — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 15, 2023

That caused her to hit a wall, which caused her car to roll a couple of times, and then off of the overpass.

The car landed on its roof killing the woman and her 9-month-old baby.

Her 3-year-old was in critical condition at the hospital at last check.