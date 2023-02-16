HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and her baby are dead, and a 3-year-old child is in the hospital after their car rolled off of an overpass on Wednesday morning.
Two cars got into a wreck in front of that woman on the Grand Parkway near Highway 290 in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
That caused her to hit a wall, which caused her car to roll a couple of times, and then off of the overpass.
The car landed on its roof killing the woman and her 9-month-old baby.
Her 3-year-old was in critical condition at the hospital at last check.