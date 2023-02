HOUSTON (KIAH) A woman died this morning after being involved in a crash in the Westchase area over night. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. last night.. Local authorities said that after the driver admitted to police he was arguing with the woman, she struck a tree.

KIAH photo

He then continued to travel westbound on Richmond Avenue. The woman however, was taken to the hospital were she later died. The driver is expected to be ok and is cooperating with police.