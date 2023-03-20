HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the I-10 East Freeway early Monday morning in which a woman was struck by a pickup truck after getting out of a rideshare service car in the middle of the freeway, police said.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday on the East Freeway eastbound at Gellhorn Road.

A white Ford F-250 pickup truck struck a woman who was running on the freeway, police said. The driver of the truck pulled over and saw more vehicles hitting the victim before police officers arrived at the scene, but did not stay around. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Houston police says the call initially started as an auto-pedestrian incident, which turned into a fatality.

The preliminary investigation determined that an Uber driver told officers that he was driving the victim when she tried to get out of the car on the freeway. The driver said he locked the doors to keep her from getting out while the car is in motion.

He said the then pulled over to the right shoulder and the victim got out of the car through the side window. The driver said that the victim was out of his sight when she was hit by the truck.

Police are continuing its investigation. Anyone with information about the other vehicles involved in this crash is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.