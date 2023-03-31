HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman has been pronounced dead in the hospital Friday morning after she was struck during in a hit and run in north Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the women was walking in the No. 4 lane of the 2780 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway feeder road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday night when she was hit by an unknown car that did not stop.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.

Deputies are now working to get footage of surveillance camera in the area in hopes of spotting the car responsible.