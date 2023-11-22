HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major crash happened overnight Wednesday morning on the Katy Freeway caused a woman to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the accident happened on I-10 westbound at Highway 6 around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, as a big rig smashing into the woman’s Tesla car and pinning her inside.

The female driver, who has not been identified, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where her injuries are described as life-threatening after being cut out from her car.

The big rig struck the car in the main lanes and the crash carried all the way to the left shoulder.

The female driver is approximately 25 years old, police said.

The main lanes of the freeway remain open during the investigation. We will bring you updates as they become available.