HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wrong way crash Involving an 18-wheeler left a woman in the hospital early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the ramp between Highway 290 eastbound and the North Loop.

Police said the woman was going the wrong way on 290 and stopped in the middle of the freeway. The 18-wheeler was unable to stop in time and crashed into her.

This caused her car to flip off the overpass and crash into the pavement down below the North Loop service road near the Highway 290 interchange, police said.

The woman had to be removed from the banged-up car by firefighters and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.