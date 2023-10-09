HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred this morning on Allen Parkway near downtown Houston, resulting in the death of a man in his 20s.

Houston police said that around 1:25 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2023, a white male riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Allen Parkway when he lost control and crashed into a pole. According to Houston Police Department (HPD) Vehicle Crimes Division Sergeant Ramirez, no other vehicles were involved in the fatality.

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) arrived quickly at the scene of the crash near 3333 Allen Parkway. Unfortunately, the young motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash and have not released the man’s identity.

This latest fatal motorcycle accident serves as an important reminder for all drivers to exercise caution on Houston’s roads and highways. Motorcycle riders are especially vulnerable in wrecks that could lead to major accidents and fatalities.

Authorities continue to encourage drivers to look out for motorcycles. Allow plenty of following distance. Riders are always advised to wear helmets and protective gear, obey traffic laws, and take a safety course.

If anyone has information about this fatal accident, call the Houston Police Department.