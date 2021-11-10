Celebrating a local veteran: Llayron Clarkson

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are over 298,000 veterans that live in the Houston area, and we would like to acknowledge one of them on this Veteran’s Day.

Dr. Llayron L. Clarkson is a World War II veteran who served in northern Africa, Italy, France, Germany, England, and was part of the southern France invasion.

After returning from the war, Clarkson taught in the public school system before earning his doctored degree in mathematics from the University of Texas.

Dr. Clarkson further pursued his dream of advancing the place of black Americans by becoming an educator and administrator at Yates High School in Houston, MIT and Texas Southern University.

During his tenure at TSU, he held several academic administrative positions, including Head of the Department of Mathematics, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Executive Vice President, Director of Campus-Wide Academic and Information Systems, and Director of Institutional Research.

At 97, Clarkson now serves as advisor and consultant to Houston-based defense contractor Clarkson Aerospace Engineering.

We would like to thank Dr. Clarkson for his service, as well as all the veterans celebrating on this special day.