HOUSTON (KIAH) — Companies are looking to hire veterans in the Houston are this Thursday. Hiring companies know that veterans bring numerous skills from their military background. These skill sets are fundamental in various roles and industries so get your resumes ready!

Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers and that’s where RecruitMilitary steps in. RecruitMilitary tries to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) & RecruitMilitary will host the Houston Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, November 30th at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Over 70 companies and organizations like Frito-Lay, John Deere, Love’s Travel Stops, Marriott International, Sysco, and more will be in attendance and ready to network with the military community. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.