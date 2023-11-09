Committed to the vision that all Texans, regardless of income, will have equal access to the civil justice system.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas veterans are invited to participate in Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week (TVLAW), a statewide effort in honor of Veterans Day!

It’s organized and coordinated by the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and legal aid programs across the state. From November 9th thru November 11, legal aid programs, local bar associations, law schools and pro bono private lawyers will provide civil legal services for qualified Texas veterans in various locations throughout the state.

The Texas Access to Justice Foundation is the leading funding source for legal aid in Texas, committed to the vision that all Texans, regardless of income, will have equal access to the civil justice system. We talked with Jonna Treble with Lone Star Legal Aid about what veterans can get.

The TAJF provided grant funding this year to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide civil legal services to veterans. Last year, legal aid organizations provided legal services to more than 6,300 Texas veterans.

A list of in-person and virtual clinics and events throughout the state can be found here. Assistance and referrals are also provided through a statewide hotline for veterans at Texas Legal Services Center, 1-800-622-2520, option 2 or online at Texas Law Help through the live chat feature.

Outside of Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week, veterans can receive legal aid assistance year-round at legal aid clinics, both in-person and virtual, across the state.

With TAJF funding, legal aid organizations provide assistance in civil matters to more than 100,000 low-income Texas families each year.