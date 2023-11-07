HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Office of Veterans and Military Affairs invite everyone to commemorate Veterans Day at the city’s annual ceremony and American Heroes parade beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 11, downtown.

Parade route

The American Heroes Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas and Bagby, and proceeds east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending on Lamar at Bagby. The celebration will include distinguished guests along with local veteran organizations, ROTC and Junior ROTCs, and bands.

How many veterans are in Houston?

Houston is the home of over 300,000 veterans and their families and has the second-largest population of veterans in the country.

For more information, please visit the city website.

Our veterans served in every military branch, in every era, during peace and war. They contribute to our community at every level in the private and public sectors. On November 11, we look forward to honoring the brave men and women who have served our country and fought for our liberty and freedom. We also will have a special commemoration of the 105th Anniversary of the signing of the World War One Armistice, signaling the end of the First World War. Houston’s Mayor Turner

The Mayor’s Office of Special Events will produce the “Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration,” along with the support of several sponsors.