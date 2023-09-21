HOUSTON (CW39) — They served our community with dignity and grace. They are members of our armed forces. Now, an event is being held in honor of them to expose Veterans and for some, their businesses, to the community. It will also be a chance for the community and Veterans to network and exchange ideas to help them succeed.

“The Houston Veterans Expo” kicks off Friday, September 22, and runs through Saturday, September 23. This 2nd Annual event is a Business, Career / Employment & Resource EXPO and provides much needed resources for Veterans, from the community and each other.

With an expanded roster of exhibitors (total 200) of veteran-owned businesses (110) , veteran friendly employers (50) & veteran resources (30) and an impressive lineup of key speakers, this year’s event promises to be an exceptional showcase of entrepreneurship, innovation, and community engagement.

CW39 Sharron Melton talks with Dave Weaver, President and founder of Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Karen Scott, a Veteran and owner of KNS Industrial, and Raymond Canales, Veteran and Owner of “Missing Staffing”, about the importance of this Veterans’ Expo.

For more information and a list of exhibitors, further details, even schedules and other information, go the EXPO’s website here.