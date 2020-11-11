Veteran’s Day drive-by graduation

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s Veterans Day and the Harris County Veterans’ court is hosting a special event for local service members.

On Wednesday, November 11, at 1:30 PM, the Harris County Veterans’ Court will hold a socially-distanced, “drive-by” graduation ceremony for folks who have successfully completed the Veterans’ Court program since the COVID pandemic began.

The Veteran’s Day car parade will allow each graduate and a few family members to drive past cheering members of their docket teams and receive their certificate, flag and coin from presiding Judge Erica Hughes.

The Veterans’ Court introduces therapy-based solutions into the criminal justice system to help break the cycle of incarceration for former members of the armed forces.



Justice Forward, a local nonprofit will also be a part of the parade. They fund essential services for specialty courts like the Veterans’ Court.





